Eve Cam monitors fall package deliveries with HomeKit Secure Video at $137

Amazon is now offering the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $137.15 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to the third-best price of the year. Prior to hitting the 2022 low over Prime Day, we only saw it sell for $2 less than this price cut. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

On the more affordable side of smart cameras that will work with Siri, this eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 from Anker will do the trick at a more affordable $37 going rate. That’s well below the price of the lead deal, you’re still looking at HomeKit Secure Video Support, albeit with a less premium design.

Though elsewhere in the Eve HomeKit ecosystem, we’re also tracking some price cuts on other gear for your Siri setup. Right now via Amazon, Eve’s Door and Window Sensor which was recently upgraded with Thread is now on sale for $31 and will help unlock the automations of your smart home. Then there’s also the Eve Energy Strip, which is sitting at $75 with energy-monitoring control onboard.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!