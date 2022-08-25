Amazon’s latest Brita sale has stainless steel filter bottles, pitchers, more starting from $16

Amazon has now kicked off a notable Brita sale featuring a range of its filtered water pitchers and bottles as well as replacements filters and more. The 20-ounce Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle is now marked down to $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $30, this is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year and the best price we can find. The popular drinking vessel delivers a solid stainless steel build with the double wall insulation treatment to keep water cold “for 24 hours.” Alongside the 20-ounce capacity and the ability to take the place of “1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year,” it comes equipped with a replaceable filter to ensure you’re drinking the same water on the road as you are out of its pitchers at home. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Brita sale right here. Alongside a range of full home filtered pitchers that are now marked down in various colors, you’ll also find its 4-pack of filter replacements, some of the more affordable plastic filter water bottles, and more. The deals start from just over $16 Prime shipped and everything is waiting for you on this landing page.

If you prefer to some fizzy water instead, take a look at the ongoing price drop we are tracking on SodaStream’s black and silver retro Art Sparkling Water Maker. This model is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $93.50 shipped, down from the regular $130 price tag, to deliver fresh at home sparkling water on-demand. It ships with the starter bundle including the Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle you’ll need to get going and you’ll find more details in this week’s deal coverage. Then hit up our home goods guide for even more.

Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle features:

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 ounce of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

This 20 ounce Brita water bottle is made from durable, double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water cold; this sleek, leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight 1 pound

The filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor) and more with every sip; compatible with Brita water bottle replacement filters

