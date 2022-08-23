SodaStream’s black and silver retro Art Sparkling Water Maker hits Amazon low at $93.50

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $93.50 shipped. Regularly $130 directly from SodaStream, it has been sitting in the $110 range at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the light blue variant go for less this year, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the black variant that delivers a more universal and versatile design for most kitchen decor. Easily one of the more attractive models in the lineup, if you ask me, it features a sort of retro-style design with a classic pull handle treatment and silver accenting. It also ships with the usual 60L Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle to get you started as well. Head below for additional details and be sure to hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream while you’re at it.

While you won’t get the modern-retro aesthetics here, a more affordable point of entry into the world of at home sparkling water is the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch. This one comes bundled with the same starter pack as the model above and currently starts at $85 shipped on Amazon.

If it’s the coffee machine that needs an upgrade, check out the ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s Dual Plus before it jumps back up in price. This brewer can handle K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box with no additional accessories required. Currently marked down from $200 to $160 shipped on Amazon, you can get a closer look at what this one has to offer right here.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!