SodaStream’s black and silver retro Art Sparkling Water Maker hits Amazon low at $93.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
Reg. $130 $93.50

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $93.50 shipped. Regularly $130 directly from SodaStream, it has been sitting in the $110 range at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the light blue variant go for less this year, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the black variant that delivers a more universal and versatile design for most kitchen decor. Easily one of the more attractive models in the lineup, if you ask me, it features a sort of retro-style design with a classic pull handle treatment and silver accenting. It also ships with the usual 60L Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle to get you started as well. Head below for additional details and be sure to hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream while you’re at it. 

While you won’t get the modern-retro aesthetics here, a more affordable point of entry into the world of at home sparkling water is the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch. This one comes bundled with the same starter pack as the model above and currently starts at $85 shipped on Amazon. 

If it’s the coffee machine that needs an upgrade, check out the ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s Dual Plus before it jumps back up in price. This brewer can handle K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box with no additional accessories required. Currently marked down from $200 to $160 shipped on Amazon, you can get a closer look at what this one has to offer right here

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony confirms an early 2023 release window for its next...
Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable...
Backcountry’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off + ex...
SK hynix internal NVMe Gen3 SSDs with 3,500MB/s speeds ...
Chefman’s dual-basket air fryer now one of the mo...
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch returns to $160 low in 1-d...
Affordable backups await with WD’s regularly up t...
Belkin’s Google Assistant/Alexa SoundForm Elite S...
Load more...
Show More Comments