Lock-in a FREE $50 Amazon gift card with 1-yr. of Microsoft 365 for today only at $93 ($200 value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a notable gift card offer alongside subscriptions to Microsoft 365 Family. You can now land a 12-month sub alongside a $50 Amazon gift card for $92.95 shipped. Regularly $150 without the added bonus, this is up to $107 in savings and a great time to land a year of Microsoft’s 365 on PC for Mac for the whole family. It includes a year of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, apps many folks rely on for work and school, with access for as many as six people alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Just keep in mind, this subscription will auto-renew so be sure to manually cancel it if you’re not looking to go for another year. The gift card here has no expiration date as well so you can hang on to it until Black Friday or optimize your savings on that item you might be waiting to drop in price. Head below for additional details.

While you won’t score the bonus Amazon credit, a more affordable solution for solo users is the Microsoft 365 Personal package. This one comes in at $59 in digital form on Amazon with the same app and cloud storage access but, as the name suggests, only includes access for a single user.

If you’re looking for a new machine to runs these apps on, you’ll definitely want to at least scope out the ongoing offers we spotted on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Now with the venerable MagSafe plug back in service, there’s up to $300 in savings to be had on various configurations right now alongside more than enough power to run all of the Microsoft apps on sale above and then some. Just be sure to browse through our Apple hub for additional laptops, desktops, and iPads that are currently marked down right now.

Microsoft 365 Family promotion features:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

