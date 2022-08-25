No need to pay big brand prices, AquaSonic’s popular toothbrush bundle now $25 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is more than 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching the Amazon 2022 low. While it might not say Oral-B or Philips on it, the AquaSonic options have become incredibly popular on Amazon for a reason. Delivering ton of value with an included travel case and far more replacement brush heads (eight to be exact) for the price of entry, it is a value packed bundle that would cost you far more from the other guys. It also includes much of the same base feature set, like the built-in timer, as well as four brushing modes including Whiten and Massage options. Convenient USB charging with the included stand as well as up to 30 days of battery life per charge is a nice touch on the road as well. Head below for more.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Philips One by Sonicare. This modern-looking toothbrush comes in at a less expensive $20 Prime shipped right now on Amazon with an arguably even more portable form-factor. Just don’t expect to get the large collection of spare brush heads and you’ll need to throw some batteries in it every once in a while as well.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

