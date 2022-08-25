No need to pay big brand prices, AquaSonic’s popular toothbrush bundle now $25 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is more than 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching the Amazon 2022 low. While it might not say Oral-B or Philips on it, the AquaSonic options have become incredibly popular on Amazon for a reason. Delivering ton of value with an included travel case and far more replacement brush heads (eight to be exact) for the price of entry, it is a value packed bundle that would cost you far more from the other guys. It also includes much of the same base feature set, like the built-in timer, as well as four brushing modes including Whiten and Massage options. Convenient USB charging with the included stand as well as up to 30 days of battery life per charge is a nice touch on the road as well. Head below for more. 

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Philips One by Sonicare. This modern-looking toothbrush comes in at a less expensive $20 Prime shipped right now on Amazon with an arguably even more portable form-factor. Just don’t expect to get the large collection of spare brush heads and you’ll need to throw some batteries in it every once in a while as well. 

With your oral care routine upgraded at a solid discount, you’ll have some funds left over to score some new pieces for your wardrobe to throw on after you get that smile sparkling. Macy’s kicked off a notable flash sale this morning with deals on Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and more starting from just $15. Now offering up an additional 15% off a range of already marked down gear, you’ll find something for the whole family on sale right now in Macy’s fashion department. Swing by our fashion deal hub for more. 

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

