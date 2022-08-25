Char-Griller’s portable Akorn Jr Kamado charcoal grill falls to Amazon low at $139

Amazon is offering the Char-Griller Akorn Jr Kamado Portable Charcoal Grill for $139 shipped. Down from $170, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. With enough space to fit eight burgers, this portable charcoal grill is a fantastic cooker to bring with you on camping trips or even just use at home. It doubles as both a grill and smoker, meaning that it can be used for both making quicker meals like steaks and burgers as well as longer cookouts for things like pork, chicken, and brisket. There’s dual air dampers, a temperature gauge, and even easy-lift handles to make it simple to access your meal as it cooks. Plus, the compact size makes this grill easy to transport from home to the campsite, and it’s also a great option for tailgating with friends and family during the upcoming football season. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $25 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside.

For a more premium at-home experience don’t forget that Traeger’s Pro Series 22 pellet grill is on sale for $500 at Amazon right now. This marks a return to its all-time low there and saves you $100 from its normal rate. Traeger’s pellet grill can smoke, braise, BBQ, grill and more all without having to keep charcoal, propane, or even natural gas on hand.

Char-Griller Akorn Jr Kamado Charcoal Grill features:

The Char-Griller AKORN Jr. Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker gives you all the power of a full-sized AKORN in a portable package. Featuring dual air dampers, temperature gauge, easy lift handles, and its signature triple-walled insulation, the AKORN Jr. delivers a superior cooking experience in the backyard or on the go. The AKORN Jr. is big enough to fit eight burgers but it’s scaled-down size makes it perfect for camping. Grill for the whole crew with this durable portable outdoor grill!

