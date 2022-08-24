Traeger’s Pro Series 22 pellet grill returns to Amazon low at $500 shipped (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill for $499.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon seen only twice before. With a total cooking capacity of 572 square inches, you can fit up to four chickens, five racks of ribs, or 24 burgers in this pellet grill. It doesn’t require any charcoal, propane, or even natural gas to function as it uses an electric ignition with wood pellets to cook. Using pellets means you can easily smoke, braise, bake, roast, or grill and sear with just this Traeger. Keep reading for more.

Add a sweet and smoky flavor to your meals when picking up a bag of Traeger’s official pellets. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $15 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Keep the cooking indoors when it’s too wet, hot, or cold outside. For those days, Dash’s no-drip maker can create Belgian waffles in a snap for just $32 on Amazon. That’s a 36% discount from its regular going rate and there are other discounts to be had starting at just $12. After that, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save.

Traeger Pro Series Wood Pellet Grill features:

Enhance your outdoor cooking experience & take your cooking talents to big leagues with the Traeger Pro 22 from perfect pork ribs, to a better brisket, the Pro 22’s digital Pro Controller with advanced grilling logic will take your grilling game to new heights. Easily Check your food’s temperature without opening the lid with the built-in, dual meat probes. Durability is not even a question with its Sawhorse chassis, powerful steel construction & built-to-last powder coat finish. Quickly switch out your hardwood pellets by simply opening up the hopper Cleanout. Easy to clean porcelain grill grates gives your food better flavor, without old grease marks. Find out why going Pro with the best-selling wood-pellet grill has never tasted better.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!