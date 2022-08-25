Chefman’s regularly $100+ TurboFry XL Touchscreen Air Fryer drops to $50 for today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry XL Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Best Buy where it is also matching, this model has sold for between $70 and usually closer to $100 over at Amazon and is now at the lowest pice we can find. As is usually the case with these daily deal air fryer offers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable 8-quart model out there from a trusted brand for less right now, never mind with a nice stainless steel housing and digital touchscreen controls. It features four preset one-touch options for French fries, chicken, meat, and fish as well as manual control over the temperature and cook time if desired. The included nonstick basket and flat frying tray can also just get thrown in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Head below for more details.

The 2-quart Instant Pot model comes in at slightly less right now, but as we mentioned above, there really aren’t many options in the family-sized category for under $50. If you are, however, fine with something in the personal and side dish size category, the Chefman TurboFry is a more economical choice than Instant Pot at $37 shipped on Amazon right now.

While we are exploring kitchen upgrades, this morning saw an $80 price drop go live on Ninja’s DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker. This versatile machine can handle both ground beans and K-Cup pods out of the box and is now sitting at $120 for today only via both Amazon and Best Buy. All of the details you need on what it can bring to your morning routine are ready and waiting in our coverage from earlier today. Swing by our home goods guide for more.

Chefman TurboFry XL Touchscreen Air Fryer features:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop. Skip the microwave, reheat leftovers to perfection in your Chefman air fryer to bring back that crunchy, fried flavor days later. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal.

