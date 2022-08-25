Ninja’s DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker supports pods and ground beans at $120 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this is also on par with our previous mention at 40% or $80 off the going rate. A versatile option to bring into your kitchen arsenal, it can brew a 12-cup carafe full of coffee as well as supporting single-serve options with traditional K-cup pods and ground beans. Alongside a number of different cup size options, there is also a notable keep warm option joining three brew styles including Classic, Rich, or Over Ice. The removable reservoir for easy refills and a foldable single-serve platform to prevent splashing are nice touches as well. Head below for additional details.

When it comes to versatile coffee makers that can handle both ground beans and K-Cup pods right out of the box, the Chefman InstaCoffee Max comes to mind. Starting at under $50 right now on Amazon, this one also sports a built-in lift to bring your cup closer or farther from the brewing spout to prevent splashing and to support larger travel mugs and such.

Another model that should be on your radar is the Instant Pot Dual Plus. This model not only handles ground beans and the K-Cup ecosystem, but also Nespresso pods – a feature you don’t see all that often in a single brewer without add-ons. This one also happens to still be on sale at Amazon with a solid $40 price drop bringing it down to $160 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

REMOVABLE WATER RESERVOIR: Conveniently carry the 60-oz. removable water reservoir to your sink for easy filling.

