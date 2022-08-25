CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming monitor that breaks the mold

Today at Gamescom we’re getting our first look at the latest CORSAIR display, dubbed the XENEON FLEX. With a screen size of 45-inch and a resolution of 1440p with a 240Hz refresh rate and OLED panel, this flexible gaming monitor was made in partnership with LG. You read that right. Flexible. There are a few drawbacks to this high-end ultra-premium display, but they’re few and far between. So, what all does the flexibility bring to the table, and what can you expect from CORSAIR’s latest display? Let’s take a closer look below.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX lets you decide between flat or curved

I’m a big fan of curved UltraWide displays. In fact, almost my entire five years here at 9to5 I’ve had one as my primary screen for work. However, there are those out there who don’t like the curved design of most UltraWides, and sadly those types of monitors are fewer and further between just due to the nature of UltraWide displays. Well, that is, until now.

In comes the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX monitor that was announced today. Spanning an impressive 45-inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio, this monitor also features a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Now, those specs (outside of the 45-inch size) are pretty standard for most UltraWides these days. However, what’s not standard is the OLED tech… or flexibility. The panel starts off flat, but there’s handles along either side which you simply grab… and pull. It’s… weird? But awesome. There are two different positions that the monitor will stop in when bending and it can deliver up to an 800R curve, which is fairly close to the standard 1,000R curve that typical UltraWides have.

In addition to being able to bend and conform to your needs, this monitor features a brightness of up to 1,000 nits and features a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio thanks to the OLED technology behind the panel. There’s also a “0.03ms” grey-t-grey response time and a “0.01ms” pixel on/off time with a 240Hz refresh rate that’s backed by both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC for a tear-free experience. You’ll also find a sophisticated burn-in prevention system and a 3-year zero burn in and zero dead pixel warranty.

For I/O, it’s also pretty expansive, delivering dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, and even a front-facing audio and USB-A port array.

The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED Gaming Monitor is on display at Gamescom 2022 this week, though final pricing and availability won’t be available until later in the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love the idea behind the XENEON FLEX form CORSAIR. The fact that it can be a flat panel to take up minimal desk space when not being used and then bend when you need an immersive experience in your favorite games is awesome, I think. The biggest thing that I wish this monitor had though is a higher resolution. It’s 3440×1440, which is fine for a 34-inch display, but at 45 inches? That seems like it’s not quite enough, and those who have gone hands-on with it already seem to agree on that aspect.

