Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat returns to $60 ahead of fall (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Originally $129, you’d spend $89 for this thermostat in new condition on Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work without a C wire in most homes, this smart thermostat is compatible with a vast majority of heating and cooling systems. However, should you have a few specific types of systems, like those with heat pumps or cooling only, you might need a C wire. Either way, the latest Nest Smart Thermostat has the ability to help you save cash on heating and cooling as we head out of summer and toward winter in a few months. It supports turning itself down when you leave to not heat or condition an empty home, which is a big part of how it can save you money. On top of that, it features Google Assistant support for voice commands, programming and automations, and more. You’ll also have access to the Savings Finder which gives tips on how you can save as well as make suggested tweaks to your schedule to assist in maximizing your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review, and then be sure to head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving from the MSRP, and even down from its current sale at Amazon, you might want to pick up a few accessories to fully outfit your new Nest setup. Nest’s official Trim Kit is a must-have if you’re pulling an old thermostat off the wall as it’ll cover imperfections or missing paint left behind. Another accessory that can help with your setup is the brand’s official Temperature Sensor which lets this thermostat change its heating and cooling settings based on the temp of specific rooms.

If you’re picking up the Nest Thermostat to try to be more economical and green in your heating and cooling habits, then you should check out the discounts that we found earlier today on Greenworks’ products. For Labor Day, Greenworks is ushering in an extra 15% off its wide range of electric yard tools as we end the season and head toward fall and winter.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

