Greenworks extra 15% off Labor Day sale delivers end of season electric tool closeouts

Greenworks is launching a new Labor Day sale today, taking an extra 15% off sitewide in the process. Covering just about every single one of the brand’s popular outdoor electric lawn tools and more, applying code GWLB15 at checkout will drop almost every listing to its lowest price of the season. Ranging from electric mowers to finally ditch the gas and oil from your routine, even if it is just for a few weeks to end summer, to fall-ready leaf blowers, string trimmers, and other ways to tidy up your outdoor space, there are plenty ways to get in on the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $75, as well. Greenworks is one of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys and we’ve highlighted some of our top picks down below.

Many of our top picks this time around are already discounted outside of the sitewide event, delivering some added savings with the extra 15% off coupon. Here are our favorites, all of which include a bundled charger and necessary batteries to get started.

Alongside standalone tools, you’ll also be able to lock-in even deeper discounts on tool bundles. These packages will outfit your entire shed with some environmentally-friendly ways to tackle mowing the lawn, handling routine yard care, and everything in-between. Be sure to shop through this landing page if you’re in the market for a complete refresh, or just dive into the entire sale here.

While our Green Deals guide is packed with all of the week’s other best price cuts, the folks over at Rad Power Bikes launched their largest sale of the year earlier in the month and the discounts are still up for grabs. With a series of its popular e-bikes up for grabs, you can save as much as $400 across various models starting at $1,299.

Greenworks 48V Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion battery system powers over 100 home and garden tools like lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and many more. With this high performance battery, you get 20% more power, 35% longer runtime and constant fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

