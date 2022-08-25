Official Disney toys, apparel, and plushies now 40% off: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $5.50

It has been a little while since we have seen a deep sale on official Disney toys, collectibles, and apparel, but you can now score 40% off a wide selection of gear via its online shop. From now through Sunday, you’ll find everything from apparel for the whole family to plushies, mugs and other home goods, backpacks for the kids, and much more that drop quite significantly at checkout with the code you’ll find below. Just about all of it is adorned with your favorite classic Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel characters (among others) while all orders over $75 ship free with code SHIPMAGIC. Head below for more details on the latest official Disney toys and apparel sale.

Official Disney toys, collectibles, and apparel 40% off

Disney’s official gear is not exactly the most affordable out there, so it always notable when we see it drop as much as 40% off the list prices. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of its beloved characters and IP or just have some back to school and birthday gifts to take care of, you’ll want to head over to this landing page to browse through all of the eligible products. Just remember to use code SAVE40 at checkout while you’re at it.

One particularly adorable option here is the Chewbacca Disney Parks Wishables Plush from the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Regularly $15, it will drop down to $8.99 in the cart using the code above. This mini plush will slide nicely into your collection with “detailed micro plush sculpting,” a squeezable fill, and furry texturing. The shelf-ready limited release measures out at just over 4-inches tall and you can get more details on it down below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official Disney toys, collectibles, and apparel gear eligible for the discount code above right here from $5.50.

Speaking of Star Wars, we spotted quite a notable collection of the official LEGO kits today including some 2022 sets with deals starting from $8. From the new helmet builds to Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, Boba Fett’s Starship, and the Mandalorian and Grogu BrickHeadz, you‘ll find all of it neatly organized for you in this morning’s coverage.

Chewbacca Disney Parks Wishables Plush features:

Direct from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comes our Disney Parks Wishables plush series inspired by the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Fan favorite Wookiee Chewbacca is a howl as the scruffy standalone addition to this series. Collect all five plush toys in the Disney Parks Wishables Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Series, blind pack sold separately

