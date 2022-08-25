LEGO’s new 2022 Star Wars sets on sale: Mando and X-Wing helmets $56 each, more from $8

Amazon is rolling out a fresh batch of LEGO Star Wars discounts today, marking down prices on all-new 2022 sets alongside some of the more popular creations from year’s past. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A headliner has to be the new LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet at $55.99. This is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the latest addition to the hemet series from its usual $70 going rate. Today’s offer is the second-best price to date at $14 off and comes within $5 of the low set just once before several months ago. Having just launched earlier in the spring, this 584-piece set recreates Mando in all of his chromed glory. Pairing some drum lacquer silver bricks with the rest of the grey build, the set completes its display-worthy design with a name plaque and stand. We took a hands-on look earlier in the year, which offers a better idea of what to expect from the kit. Then head below for additional LEGO deals from $8.

LEGO Star Wars 2022

Past LEGO Star Wars sets:

Earlier in the month we got a first official look at the new 2,065-piece motorized Lighthouse set that will be launching on September 1. That keeps the LEGO Ideas action going with a massive recreation of a working lighthouse, and will be one of the last new creations launching this year. Though for the latest on what to expect for the 2023 lineup, we just broke down what to expect from next year’s LEGO Star Wars collection.

LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet features:

Attention Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans: get into your creative zone and focus on building this collectible LEGO Star Wars replica of The Mandalorian’s helmet (75328). The metallic sheen of beskar armor is cleverly recreated with drum-lacquered elements, while bricks in different shades of gray allow you to highlight the authentic replica’s contours. Add the brick-built display stand with nameplate to complete a striking centerpiece for your home or workplace.

