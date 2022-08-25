Thermaltake’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop comes in an open air case at $1,500 (Save $500, New low)

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Arctic i360T R4 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti at $1,499.99 shipped. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Built in Thermaltake’s unique P5 open-air case, this computer is sure to be a conversation starter. It’ll also have plenty of power to play your favorite games as well. There’s a 12th Generation i5 processor and RTX 3060 Ti graphics card which enable ray-traced gaming. On top of that, Wi-FI 6E and PCIe 4.0 is in tow as well to round out connectivity. Keep reading for more.

If 1TB of storage isn’t enough for your needs, then consider leveraging some of your savings to pick up this secondary 1TB NVMe SSD to keep more games stored offline. At $65 on Amazon, you’ll find the SSD packs speeds of up to 2.2GB/s which makes it a solid secondary drive for your system.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear monitor which is down at a new all-time low of $300. That’s a $200 discount from its normal $500 going rate and it’ll be the perfect pair with your new desktop from today’s lead deal. The RTX 3060 Ti should easily drive most games at 1440p with over 100FPS in most scenarios, making this a solid choice for your new gaming setup.

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop features:

Power up and stay cool with the Arctic i360T R4. Inside there is an 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12600KF paired up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti to meet the requirements of any occasion. Connecting it all we have the Intel® Z690 Chipset with new features such as PCIe Gen4, Wi-Fi 6E, and more boost than before.

