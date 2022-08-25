LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear monitor falls to new all-time low at $300 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor for $299.99 shipped. This is an impressive $200 discount from its normal $500 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 40% off. Delivering a 1440p resolution with 165Hz refresh rate, this 32-inch monitor is perfect for your gaming setup. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a high refresh rate display, this is about as good as it gets for price to performance. Not only does it pack a 165Hz refresh rate, but also both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium for a tear-free experience when gaming. On the back, you’ll find dual HDMI and a single DisplayPort for inputs. Keep reading for more.

With $200 in savings, we recommend spending a fraction of that to pick up this fully articulating monitor mount. It can hold displays up to 19.8-pounds which today’s deal solidly falls within once you remove the base. With an articulating design, you’ll find that this monitor can easily be repositioned however you need. At $27, it’s hard to pass up this must-have when it comes to a tidier desk.

Do you need an on-the-go gaming setup that can also double as your at-home workstation? Well, the high-end Razer Blade Pro 17 is up to the task with an i7 processor and RTX 2080 GPU in tow. There’s a 300Hz 1080p display built-in and you can easily just plug today’s lead deal into this laptop for higher-quality gaming at home. It’s on sale for $1,900 today which is down $900 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the LG UltraGear 32″ 1440p 165 Hz Gaming Monitor. Featuring a 165 Hz refresh rate with a 1 ms (GtG) response time, this 2560 x 1440 resolution QHD monitor is designed to provide liquid smooth graphics with minimal motion blur when playing high-speed action games. The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel has support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technology which helps reduce stuttering, screen tearing, and motion blur during fast action sequences when connected to a compatible graphics card. Connect this display to your system with the HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. The included adjustable stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the UltaGear 32″ gaming monitor to your most comfortable preference.

