Acer’s 15.6-inch 1080p Chromebook 315 falls to new all-time low at $295 on Amazon (Reg. $360)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $295.19 shipped. Down from $360, this drops 18% off the normal going rate and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be your on-the-go workhorse, this Chromebook is quite feature-packed for its budget-focused price point. Coming with ChromeOS and 100GB of Google Drive space, you’ll also find 64GB of onboard storage to keep some documents, music, or photos for when you’re not connected to the internet. It also has Wi-Fi 6 support along with Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and the 15.6-inch display comes in with a 1080p resolution which makes it great for watching content or working on documents. Keep reading for more.

Pick up a budget-focused laptop sleeve to keep your new Chromebook safe when traveling. We recommend checking out this one at Amazon as a great way to tote your new Chromebook around. You’ll find that it’s only $11, making it quite budget-friendly too. There’s more than enough room to keep your new Chromebook, its charger, cables, and more in the laptop sleeve, so be sure to pick it up before checking out today.

Work from a desk with the HP RTX 2060 entry-level Pavilion Gaming Desktop that’s down to a new all-time low of $748 in Amazon’s latest sale. Normally $1,040, you’re saving $292 here and scoring a pretty decent desktop at the same time. It’ll let you play even AAA titles, though you might have to turn the settings down a bit and play at 1080p instead of 1440p or 4K. Check out the other discounts going on at Amazon right now in our post from earlier this morning.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!