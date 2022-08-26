HP’s RTX 2060 entry-level Pavilion Gaming Desktop drops to new all-time low at $748, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of gaming desktops and one gaming laptop for those looking to get into entry-level PC gaming. Leading the way is the HP Pavilion i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 Gaming Desktop for $747.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,040, this solid $292 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this desktop. While the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and RTX 2060 graphics are not the latest and greatest, they will still power through modern games while providing great visuals and performance with some more intense settings turned down. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage are par for the course here and are plenty to get you started. It comes running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11 Home, and even has built-in Wi-Fi support just in case you don’t have access to a hard-wired connection. Head below to check out the other entry-level gaming machine deals.

More entry-level gaming rigs:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the gaming desktops above. You’ll want your teammates to hear you as you charge into battle and you can ensure this with Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $40. You’ll find a super cardioid pickup pattern specifically for your voice designed to make sure “background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.”

HP Pavilion i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 Gaming Desktop features:

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics: Enjoy incredible power to create and game at ultra-fast speeds with the all-new NVIDIA Turing architecture, including ray tracing technology for unbelievable visuals.

10th Gen Intel Desktop Processor: Outstanding performance and immersive multimedia entertainment with 4K visuals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!