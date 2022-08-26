Add 100-feet of LED lighting to your outdoor space at 50% off, now just $28

Binval Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 50-foot 25-light Outdoor LED Strip for $27.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon.This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year for a similar setup. These LEDs output 2,200K light while only taking up 1W of power per bulb, which means that the entire strip will only use at most 25W. Part of the benefit of using so little energy is that you can hang up to 14 strands of these lights in a row, meaning you can buy multiple bundles to cover larger areas without using up a lot of outlets. Plus, with two strands included, you’ll be able to cover up to 100 feet of space with today’s purchase. Keep reading for more.

Cut down on the overall size of your light strip and pick up this 25-foot string light kit for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While the bulbs look a bit different and aren’t LED, and the overall coverage is smaller, you’ll save quite a bit here.

Don’t forget that you can add either a 2- or 4-pack of 2,500-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to your space from $20. There’s multiple designs available, one which has positionable panels and another that’s fixed, depending on what you need. So, if your yard is dim at night, then check out our deal post from earlier today to learn how you can remedy that on a budget.

Binval Outdoor LED Light Strip features:

Binval modern and creative outside string lights can not only be used as outdoor lighting, but also the perfect decoration for indoor and outdoor parties, creating a romantic atmosphere, amazing scenery, and enjoy happy time with family and friends. It can be used as bistro lights, cafe lights outdoor string lights or as camper lights for awnings.

