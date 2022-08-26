Add two 2,500-lumen solar outdoor LED spotlights to your yard for $20 (50% off)

OTD-US.STORE (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 2,500-lumen Solar-powered LED Outdoor Lights for $19.83 with the code 38DAIR1D at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, today’s deal saves 50% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights don’t require any external power sources, be that battery or plug-in. This comes from its built-in rechargeable battery and solar panels that keep the light powered all night from just a few hours of sun during the day. When it becomes dark out, the light automatically engages the motion sensor which triggers the 2,500-lumen LEDs to illuminate your space. Plus, each unit has three positionable and one fixed head so you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Keep reading for more.

While it might not offer the same amount of illumination as today’s lead deal, this 2-pack of solar LED spotlights can be picked up for $14 at Amazon. Designed to give specific illumination to your yard, these lights don’t have to be mounted on the wall to be used and instead feature ground stakes making install simple.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your outdoor space with economical products. Notably, Goal Zero is taking 20% off nearly its entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels. Pricing starts at $48 and you’ll find all the details in our coverage from this morning.

Otdair Outdoor Solar Floodlight features:

The solar motion sensor light is perfect for Backyard, Garage, Garden, Front Door, Porch, Patio, Pathway, Fence, Deck, Driveway. This solar light with motion sensor has 182pcs LED beads, up to 2500lms, makes your outdoor light. Solar security light equipped with high efficiency polycrystalline silicon solar panels which has 25% conversion rate, make our flood light charging faster, also longer usage time. There is a large capacity battery which makes the solar light outdoor keeps working all the time when there is enough sunlight. The motion sensor light could work over 50000 hours.

