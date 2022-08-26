iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini see cert. refurb Woot discounts to second-best prices from $370

To close out the work week, Woot today is launching its latest 1-day certified refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch sale. All of the savings this time kick off from $90 and ship free with a Prime membership. You’ll have to pay $6 otherwise. Leading the way is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $469.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date at $329 off. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is $10 under our previous mention.

Even with iPhone 14 expected to drop next month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

iPhone 12 discounts at Woot:

Though if you want to go further back in time, there are additional previous-generation handsets on sale as part of Woot’s 1-day shopping event. There are actually deeper discounts available for iPhone 11 series devices and more, which may not be the latest from Apple by any means, but are perfect for getting the kids or a relative in on the iOS action for less. So be sure to go check out everything right here.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

