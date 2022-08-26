LG’s 2022 65-inch evo C2 OLED smart TV with AirPlay 2, 120Hz refresh rate at $1,797 ($700 off)

Justin Kahn -
$700 off $1,797

Today only, Woot is offering the 2022 LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV for $1.796.99 shipped. Price appears in cart. Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $2,000, this model fetches $1,997 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While matching today’s Woot sale in terms of value, BuyDig’s listing that is delivering a $200 Visa gift card will run you $1,997 out of pocket right now. Just keep in mind that if you’re looking for the 77-inch variant, BuyDig’s current $300 gift card offer beats out the Woot price today. More details below. 

LG’s OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV features the brand’s self-lit OLED pixels alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. You’ll also score Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Apple AirPlay 2, and three USB ports as well as both Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support. Get a closer look on our launch coverage and even more below.

If it’s the Samsung Frame displays you’re after, the 2022 lineup is seeing some of its best prices yet. Starting from $749 with up $1,198 in savings to be had, all models from the 43-inch up to the massive 85-inch model are marked down right now. They feature updated 120Hz refresh rates as well as Matte Display anti-glare screens and you can get a closer look at the feature set and deal prices in our recent roundup right here

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo features:

  • VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more
  • OLED EVO: Our self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter
  • A9 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching
  • HOME CINEMA: Get in the action the way directors intended with Filmmaker Mode—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

