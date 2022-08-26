Merrell Weekend Flash Sale takes extra 30% off select styles: Boots, running shoes, more

The Merrell Weekend Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off select styles with code WKNDSALE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Moab 2 Mid Craft Boots that are currently marked down to $131. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $175. This style is available in three color options and perfect for hiking season. The breathable mesh design promotes comfort and they’re highly lightweight. Find even more deals by heading below.

