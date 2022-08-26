Merrell Weekend Flash Sale takes extra 30% off select styles: Boots, running shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
30% off from $9

The Merrell Weekend Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off select styles with code WKNDSALE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Moab 2 Mid Craft Boots that are currently marked down to $131. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $175. This style is available in three color options and perfect for hiking season. The breathable mesh design promotes comfort and they’re highly lightweight. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face Labor Day Event that offers 30% off jackets, pullovers, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Add two 2,500-lumen solar outdoor LED spotlights to you...
elago wraps your Apple stylus in a yellow #2 pencil sil...
9to5Toys Daily: August 26, 2022 – iPhone 12 series fr...
Monoprice knocks nearly 35% off its smart Strata Home s...
Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 30W Dual USB-C/A Car C...
LG’s 2022 65-inch evo C2 OLED smart TV with AirPl...
Z-GRILLS Labor Day sale delivers up to $361 off pellet ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Sleep...
Load more...
Show More Comments