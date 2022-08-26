Monoprice knocks nearly 35% off its smart Strata Home sous vide cooker at $41 shipped

Monoprice is now offering its Strata Home Sous Vide 1100W Precision Cooker for $40.79 shipped after you apply code HOT at checkout. Regularly $60 with the silver model marked down to $53 at Amazon, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A far more affordable way to bring home a sous vide cooker by comparison to the popular Anova models that start at $109 right now, it delivers 1,100 watts of power in an IPX7 waterproof unit. Its brushless motor design with top-mounted LED readout are joined by an adjustable clamp to work with a host of water bath containers as well as the STITCH iOS/Android app for scheduling and temperature control. More details below.

If you don’t already have something laying around you can use, check out the Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container. It supports sous vide cooking and comes in various sizes starting from $12 Prime shipped on the 4-quart model. It also comes from a brand you can trust in the container space and undercuts most of the dedicated sous vide water bath solutions.

If you’re still looking to upgrade your grilling setup, be sure to dive into the Z-GRILLS Labor Day sale. Delivering up to $361 in savings, you’ll a range of its BBQ and smoker options on sale alongside the 8-in-1 Backyard Warrior at $549. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for more kitchenware and essential discounts.

Monoprice Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

This Smart Sous Vide precision cooker features a touch panel and wireless connectivity. It prepares food in a water bath to perfection with 1100 watts of power and at temperatures up to 203°F. It heats and circulates water faster and retains more nutrients, resulting in juicier and more tender food. The IPx7 protection rating makes it safer for use than ordinary immersion cookers in that it can withstand an accidental drop into the water bath without fear of electric shock or damage to the cooker. As part of the Monoprice STITCH Smart Home ecosystem, you can use the free Android or iOS app to remotely schedule cooking and adjust the temperature, from anywhere, at any time.

