Z-GRILLS Labor Day sale delivers up to $361 off pellet grills: 8-in-1 Backyard Warrior $549, more

Z-GRILLS is now running a Labor Day promotion to ensure you have an upgraded grilling setup as we head into fall. There’s up to $361 in savings and even a mystery package that delivers a surprise grill to your door if you’re game for something like that. However, our top pick is the 8-in-1 Backyard Warrior 7002C2E Pellet Grill at $549 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $608 or more going rate at Amazon and a list price of $728, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this 2022 release. You’ll find that this pellet grill includes two meat probes to monitor the internal temperature of a cook without having to lift the lid and let the heat or smoke out. There’s also a pellet view window so you can check the 24-pound hopper with ease. On top of that, you’ll get a cover and scraper included, and Z-GRILLS includes a 3-year warranty with your purchase. Check out the rest of the Z-GRILLS Labor Day sale here and then keep reading for more.

With your savings, you’ll want to spend a few bucks to pick up some pellets. Add a sweet and smoky flavor apple wood pellets at $15 per bag, which should let you cook several times over before it’s time to pick up another. However, if you don’t have the budget for a pellet grill, then we recommend checking out this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $22, which is quite a bit below today’s deal.

Don’t forget that Traeger’s Pro Series 22 and 34 pellet grills are on sale for 2022 lows from $500. Each model comes in at $100 off and delivers a solid experience if you need something a bit larger. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find all the other ways you can upgrade your cooking setup with more great deals.

Z-GRILLS Backyard Warrior Pellet Grill features:

  • Meat Probes – Conveniently monitor the cooking process, check internal temperatures on the large LCD control panel without lifting the lid
  • Pellet View window – Let you check pellet level at a glance.; 24 lbs large-capacity pellet hopper offers a longer cooking time
  • Stainless Steel Built – high resistance to corrosion, longer-lasting, with a sleek and polished finish

