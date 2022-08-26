OnePlus 10 Pro now up to $125 off with Hasselblad-backed photography from $800

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidoneplus
Reg. $899+ From $800

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $845.04 shipped. Typically fetching $970, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low. Amounting to $125 in savings, this is $4 under our previous mention and marking the best price yet. Those who can get away with half the storage can score the 128GB capacity for $799.99, down from $899.

OnePlus 10 Pro, in case of either storage capacity, arrives as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The actual Android experience plays out on a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, which lets you lineup photos on the smartphone’s Hasselblad’s photography experience that leverages a 48MP triple-sensor camera array. Other notable features you’d expect from a flagship like the inclusion of a much quicker fingerprint scanner is joined by 65W fast charging and more. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

The latest from the company is also on sale today, with the new OnePlus 10T 5G sitting at $649. You’d typically pay $749 for the just-released handset with the limited launch pricing only being around in the beginning for those who lock-in pre-orders. Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this new and more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone packs many of the other same features as above.

There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display backed by 128GB of storage, and Android 12. Though as far as downgrades go to make up for the price difference, there’s a less capable camera array, no wireless charging, smaller battery, and not as reliable IP54 water-resistance. Even so, we’ve walked away favorably in our hands-on coverage.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 delivers S Pen support and Snapdr...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37,...
The North Face Labor Day Sale takes 30% off jackets, pu...
Add the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic to your bat...
Bose Labor Day sale goes live from $79: QuietComfort Ea...
Bundle Aqara’s compact E1 HomeKit hub with three ...
Seagate’s Mandalorian FireCuda portable HDD with ...
Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti po...
Load more...
Show More Comments