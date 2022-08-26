OnePlus 10 Pro now up to $125 off with Hasselblad-backed photography from $800

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $845.04 shipped. Typically fetching $970, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low. Amounting to $125 in savings, this is $4 under our previous mention and marking the best price yet. Those who can get away with half the storage can score the 128GB capacity for $799.99, down from $899.

OnePlus 10 Pro, in case of either storage capacity, arrives as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The actual Android experience plays out on a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, which lets you lineup photos on the smartphone’s Hasselblad’s photography experience that leverages a 48MP triple-sensor camera array. Other notable features you’d expect from a flagship like the inclusion of a much quicker fingerprint scanner is joined by 65W fast charging and more. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

The latest from the company is also on sale today, with the new OnePlus 10T 5G sitting at $649. You’d typically pay $749 for the just-released handset with the limited launch pricing only being around in the beginning for those who lock-in pre-orders. Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this new and more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone packs many of the other same features as above.

There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display backed by 128GB of storage, and Android 12. Though as far as downgrades go to make up for the price difference, there’s a less capable camera array, no wireless charging, smaller battery, and not as reliable IP54 water-resistance. Even so, we’ve walked away favorably in our hands-on coverage.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

