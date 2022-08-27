Pick up this 3-piece spinning luggage set with built-in TSA locks at low of $152 (Reg. $190)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, USA Travels (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHOWKOO 3-piece Luggage Set for $151.99 shipped. Down from $190, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With three sizes included, this luggage set is perfect for your upcoming fall travels. Each piece features 360-degree double-row spinner wheels which are becoming a must-have for luggage that I buy as it makes it easier to move throughout the airport. Plus, there’s a built-in TSA lock so you can secure your luggage without having to buy extra equipment. So, if you’re getting read to head out on a trip this fall, be sure to give this luggage set a look. Keep reading for more.

We recommend using a bit of your savings to pick up this tech organizer to keep your cables, chargers, and other stuff neat and tidy while traveling. I use a similar one and it’s nice to always have my cables and chargers in a bag and ready to go. Coming in at $13 on Amazon, you’ll find two layers and areas for storing multiple things in the organizer.

If your travels will take you on the road instead of in the air, then consider picking up this car charger that we found yesterday for just $11. It sports dual USB-C/A outputs and can deliver up to 30W of power from a single port. However, if you use both at the same time, then it’ll be limited to 12W each. Dive into our Smartphone Accessories roundup from yesterday to find even more ways to save.

SHOWKOO Luggage Set features:

Made of high-density oxford fabric, resists stains and waterproof, high abrasion resistance to keep the softside softshell luggage beautiful. 20 inch is the most suitable to carry around, 24in & 28in can expand 20% of the increase space. Capacity: 20in43L 24in63L 28in 85L. The button-type multi-level handle can be adjusted to different heights, while minimizing the effect of the swing and self-aligning magnetic wheel, and can roll the top straight in any direction. The handle will lock when fully extended so that you can push or pull the suitcase. When fully recessed, the handle will also be locked, which greatly reduces the risk of damage when not in use and is easy to operate.

