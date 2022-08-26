Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 30W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $11, more

Syncwire’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, this matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked direct at Amazon. With an ultra-compact design, this car charger easily powers your devices without protruding into your car too much. There’s two outputs here, with each one capable of dishing out 30W of power, though if both the USB-C and USB-A ports are used at the same time you’ll only get 12W each. Plus, when it comes time to pull out the charger, there’s a little flip-out tab to help since it’s so compact.
Syncwire fast car charge fast charge 2 devices simultaneously. The USB C car charger design is compact, One-handed operation can be easily plug and unplug because of the double pull ring design. The car phone charger is combined with a zinc alloy metal body & smart chip, which features scratch-resistant, exquisite texture, and long-lasting life. Besides, the gold-plated circuit suppresses heat generation during charging and protects the device from over-current, overheating, and overcharging. Massive power into a tiny car charger not much bigger than your thumb. This USB-C car charger fast charging perfectly blends with most car cigarette lighters. Besides, a pop-up pull ring will help you easily pull out the fast car charger.
