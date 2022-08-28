Save 36% on Anker’s 2-in-1 PowerWave Magentic Charging Stand at $32, more from $14

Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering discounts on a selection of its charging accessories and soundcore speakers at up to 36% off. Leading the way is the PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $31.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 36% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve seen this stand go for. You will be able to charge your iPhone 12/13 series smartphone on the magnetic charging puck at up to 7.5W and your AirPods can also be juiced up on the 5W wireless charging pad in the base. This is the perfect nightstand accessory as you can still use your phone while charging, and hands-free. Be sure to head below to check out the other Anker deals part of today’s Gold Box sale.

More Anker deals:

After checking out these Anker deals, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. If you’ve been looking for a tablet stand that you can use while cooking or cleaning, the S Tablet Stand from Lamicall can be had for $16, one of the lowest prices to date. Ready to perch your iPad (or other 4- to 13-inch tablets) up to a more organized level on the desktop, it is made of “Al-Ti alloy” – a “high-strengthened” alloy steel material – with rubber padding throughout to protect your device and tabletop from scratches.

Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Charging Stand features:

  • Snap and Go: Charge more efficiently with a solid magnetic connection, which securely props up your phone for easy viewing.
  • Dual Device Charging: While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 13, charge AirPods or other earphones on the charging pad below.
  • Versatile Viewing: Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 30° to watch videos or keep tabs on messages.

