Organize your desktop tablet setup with these metal stands starting from $13 Prime shipped

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its S Tablet Stand for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 directly from Lamicall, it has more typically sold for $20 at Amazon with today’s deal being one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the silver model. Ready to perch your iPad (or other 4- to 13-inch tablets – check out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8) up to a more organized level on the desktop, it is made of “Al-Ti alloy” – a “high-strengthened” alloy steel material – with rubber padding throughout to protect your device and tabletop from scratches. It also features an adjustable hinge to get it at the right viewing angle alongside a sort of split shelf to allow your charging cable to slip through and to support both vertical and horizontal orientations. Head below for another notable tablet stand deal at $13.

The OMOTON T2 variant is also a solid option that comes in for less right now in a similar sliver colorway. Now marked down from the usual $17 price tag, its official Amazon storefront is now offering it for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one delivers a comparable feature set with a “premium, reinforced aluminum alloy” construction, adjustable viewing angle, and the protective silicone padding throughout.

If you’re in the market for something more suited towards your portable-ready PC gaming rig, check out the notable price drop we just spotted on the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2. Not only does it bring some customizable lighting to your setup, but it also provides a perfect home for your gaming laptop when you’re back at home with it. Add in the built-in USB-C/A hub and you’re looking at a compelling add-on to your rig that is now seeing the second price drop we have tracked since release at $120 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Lamicall S Tablet Stand features:

Tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch Tablet PC such as new iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4, iPad 2017 Pro 9.7 / 10.5, Air mini Surface Pro, Galaxy Tablet. If you use a tablet larger than 12” and found it’s not stable to use, kindly set it horizontally, which helps maintain more stability. Adjustable tablet holder easily adjusts, supporting both vertical and horizontal viewing. The hook width of the stand is 18mm, please make sure the thickness of your tablet or tablet with case on is no more than 18mm (0.71 in).

