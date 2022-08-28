Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti-powered Shiva Gaming Desktop falls to new low of $1,600, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of gaming desktops and laptops for enthusiasts at up to 20% off. Leading the way here is the Skytech Shiva i5/32GB DRR5/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $300 discount brings this PC to a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5-12600K 10-core processor and RTX 3060 Ti graphics, you can expect to see high refresh rate gaming at 1080p with high details easily with 1440p also seeing upwards of 60 FPS or more with some more graphically demanding games having settings turned down some. You’ll have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have quick access to your game library with 32GB of DDR5 RAM to back up the CPU and GPU performance. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more gaming desktop and laptop deals.

More gaming machine deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a new all-time low on Cooler Master’s latest CK721 Hybrid Wireless Blue Switch Mechanical Keyboard for $96. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between platforms a the press of a key

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shiva offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

