Amazon throws Android Days Gold Box: Pixel, Samsung, Moto, more prices slashed

If you are in the Android/Chromebook ecosystem and/or shopping for school, today might be the best day to take the plunge on a hardware update. Amazon is having a huge sale on all things Android. Head below for the best Android deals we could find including the latest from Google, Samsung, and more…

Pixel Discounts

First up is the Pixel with the Pixel 6a being dropped to $369.99 in 3 colors. That s $80 off list and the lowest we could find on probably the best mid-priced Android phone we can recommend (9to5Google Review). Amazon is also knocking big bucks – up to $250 off Pixel 6 and 6 Pros and also slashing Fi bundles and accessories including cases and wireless chargers.

Google’s Pixel Stand is knocked down to $59 ($20 off).

Moto Deals

If a Motorola phone is what you are after, Moto G’s make great first phones for kids and start at just $139.99 today. That’s $40 off on these 3-day battery phones with huge screens and surprisingly robust spec sheets. Moto G/Stylus 128GB start at $179.99. Moto Edge and One Zoom also see significant discounts with 256GB model at $295 being the standout.

Chromebook discounts

In Chromebooks, Lenovo’s Duet is $299.99 ($130 off) and features 1080P detachable display. Lenovo 14e 14-inch 1080P Education Chromebook is over half off at $139.99. Going smaller, Asus 11.6 inch rugged spill proof keyboard Chromebook C203XA is also over half off at just $119.99.

Samsung S22/S22+ and S22 Ultras are all seeing major discounts

Choose from a ton of different options here.

All shapes and sizes start at $169.99 and cases start at $24.99. Standout: Big Boi 12.5-inch 256GB with S-Pen: $499.99 ($180 off).

Samsung accessories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds see the biggest current discount at $139.99. Amazon is also dropping Smart Tags to $19.99 and Smart Tag Plus to $29.99. Wireless Duo Charger also drops to $39.99.

OnePlus deals

Amazon is also sneaking in some OnePlus deals which bring the already value brand prices down even further. Standouts are the OnePlus watch for $129.99 ($20 off), OnePlus 10Pro starting at $719.99 ($80 off) and OnePlus Nord at $179.99 (25 % off)

More

More accessories from Otterbox, ZAGG, iOttie, Mophie, Halo, more at Android Days here.

We couldn’t possibly hit everything here so go hunting for yourself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!