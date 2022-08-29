Save $160 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer at return to 2022 low of $500

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is currently offering its Photon Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer for $499.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $660, this solid $160 discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with a 9.25-inch monochrome 6K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono X 6K “can print a typical 4.7in. model in 1.5 hours, which takes 4.5 hours less than Anycubic’s Photon.” The build volume measures 244x198x122mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. One of the biggest parts of resin printing is the post-processing that is involved. You have to wash off the uncured resin and then use additional UV lights to do the final curing so the surface is not tacky. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $99. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something created by you. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Alienware X15 R1 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,536.50. The RTX 3070 GPU and 11th Generation i7 processor will power through most any game you throw at it, even on high or ultra settings, and is plenty for powering CAD programs like Fusion 360.

ANYCUBIC Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer features:

Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K resin 3d printer can print up to 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 in. at a time, similar dimensions to a super midi rugby ball. Big build volume leaves more space and freedom for you to make any shapes of cubic.

Adopting an screen with 350:1 contrast ratio, Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K provides your 3D models with extremely sharp and clear edges and corners.

40 bright LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K can provide ≥90% light uniformity and ≤ 44,395 lux power density to each layer, making fast printing possible.

