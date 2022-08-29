Alienware’s RTX 3070 laptop with 360Hz display falls to new low at $1,536.50

Amazon is offering the Alienware X15 R1 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop at $1,536.59 shipped. Down from $1,850 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 15.6-inch 300-nit 360Hz 1080p display, this laptop is designed to be the ultimate gaming powerhouse when you’re away from home. The RTX 3070 GPU and 11th Generation i7 processor will power through most any game you throw at it, even on high or ultra settings in most scenarios. Plus, there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 in tow for connecting to networks and hooking up peripherals like mice and keyboards. Keep reading for more.

Given you’re saving hundreds with today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. It features the ability to connect to your new laptop either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $35, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

For other types of on-the-go gaming, consider picking up the Switch OLED while it’s on sale for $301 at eBay. As part of the online shopping website’s Labor Day sale, this is the latest Switch release from Nintendo and features a larger, brighter OLED screen for a better on-the-go gaming experience. Plus, there are even more discounts to be had on refurbished gear, so be sure to swing by our post to learn about all the ways you can save.

Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop features:

The incredibly fast 360Hz panel all have response times rated at 3ms or less. The 360Hz display also support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology which is intended for a better handshake between the refresh rate of your display and the refresh rate that your GPU can provide.

