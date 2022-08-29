ASUS’ regularly $130 ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard falls to 2022 low of $105

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Cherry MX Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $104.97 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $130, this 19% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen for this model. The keyboard comes equipped with Cherry MX Blue switches, vibrant per-key backlighting, and underglow on both sides, all powered by Aura Sync. Dedicated media keys allow you to quickly adjust volume or control music without having to leave your game. Making gear your own is an essential part of any setup. The Strix Flare comes with a customizable illuminated badge with the lighting being controlled in the same Aura Sync software. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the ASUS option above, this is a membrane-style keyboard which means you get an IP32 spill rating for when those intense gaming sessions cause accidents. Five programmable macro keys will allow you to set up hotkeys and, as its name implies, macros for making more complex games easier to play. The RGB lighting is also a step down to a zone-based system that is customizable in the UNLEASH RGB software.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on Cooler Master’s latest CK721 65% Hybrid Wireless Blue Switch Mechanical Keyboard at its new low price of $96. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The ultimate combination of gaming performance and personalization, the ROG Strix flare features responsive Cherry MX Blue RGB switches with Asus Aura Sync, sharing lighting effects across all aura Sync-capable products. Take control of your gaming experience with on-the-fly macros recording, USB pass through, integrated media controls, and customizable badge.

