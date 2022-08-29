Converse Flash Sale takes 50% off + extra 25% off sneakers, boots, more

The Converse Flash Sale is offering an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25 at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable item from this sale is the Chuck 70 Desert Tone High Top Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $85. These sneakers are perfect for fall and are versatile to pair with jeans or chino pants alike. The high top design is supportive and it has a rubber outsole to promote traction. Find even more deals below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off apparel, accessories, and more.

