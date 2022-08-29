Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 with rotating screen hits $200 alongside Echo Show 8 at $100

Amazon now offers the latest Echo Show 10 Alexa Smart Display for $199.99 shipped. Down from the usual $250 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and is only the third price cut of the year. Those other two previous discounts were $20 less and only arrived right around the Prime Day festivities earlier this summer. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Head below for more.

Steps down to a smaller screen-based Alexa experience, the latest Echo Show 8 is also on sale and sitting at $99.99 via Amazon. Down from $130, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the best we’ve seen this year outside of Prime Day.

Most notable to all of the upgrades this time around is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

