September’s Free Games with Prime includes AC Origins, Shadow of Mordor, more

As we near September, Amazon is detailing its Free Games with Prime titles for PC players. While many of these are lesser-known titles, like The Dig, Castle on the Coast, and Defend the Rook, two are pretty big names. Those two titles are Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. How can you claim the titles, and what is required to play? Let’s take a closer look below.

Free Games with Prime for September bolsters your library

Amazon’s Free Games with Prime is a great way to leverage an existing membership to enjoy some new titles without having to spend an extra penny. All eight games as part of this monthly promotion will become permanent additions to your library for you to play at any time. The titles are only available on PC, however, so do keep that in mind.

September’s Free Games with Prime include:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

The Dig

Castle on the Coast

We. the Revolution

Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Football Manager 2022

Defend the Rock

Really, the standouts here are Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth. Assassin’s Creed has become a household name when it comes to story-driven narrative role-playing games and is a staple in the genre. While I’ve not played Origins (yet), I did really enjoy my time in Odyssey, which offers many similarities to the title being offered for free next month.

Middle-earth is also a household name but for a different reason: its tie-in with the Lord of the Rings movies. With the new Lord of the Rings Prime show premiering on September 2, Shadow of Mordor is all the better to play through once it’s released.

All of these games will be included for free with your Prime membership, so you won’t have to spend an extra dime to get them. Simply visit the Prime Gaming landing page in September to claim the titles. Also, there’s still time to pick up August’s games before they’re gone for good.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Amazon still dishing out some big-name games with its Free Games with Prime promotion. Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth are sure to be fan-favorite additions to your game collection and will bring tons of fun for years to come. Plus, with six other titles being included as well, there’s no reason not to add these titles to your library for checking out in the future. Oftentimes, games like these are added “because they’re free” to your library but never played, and then, months or years down the road, you discover that one of those games you have no idea where it came from is actually a gem and becomes a favorite to enjoy.

