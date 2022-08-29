Kizen’s digital instant-read meat thermometer falls to 2022 low at $11 Prime shipped

Kizen (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its IP100 Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer for $10.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, today’s lead deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked so far this year. This thermometer is perfect for your upcoming end-of-summer and fall cookouts. It can take the temperature of a meal in as little as 2 to 3 seconds which means that you won’t have to have the grill open long to check if a meal is done. The temperature range of this thermometer goes from -58F to 572F, which means you can use it in a wide range of applications. Plus, it’s IP67 waterproof so you can clean it under running water without fear of it getting damaged. Keep reading for more.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for $9 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven. Just keep in mind that it’ll take longer than three seconds to give you an accurate reading once you insert it.

Don’t forget to check out the Z-GRILLS Labor Day sale that’s going on right now. It delivers up to $361 off the brand’s pellet grills, including its 8-in-1 Backyard Warrior on sale for $549. Normally $728, you’ll find that this pellet grill is a solid choice for your outdoor cooking setup and offers a wide variety of options for preparing your favorite meals.

Kizen IP100 Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer features:

Our instant read thermometer takes the temperature of your food in as little as 2-3 seconds with a wide range of -58°F-572°F. No more waiting over a hot stove, oven, or grill for the heat to settle! This IP67 rated waterproof food thermometer can be cleaned under running water without fear. It also has a strong plastic body that can withstand accidental drops or other impacts. Easily read the temperature on the large bright LCD screen of this electric cooking thermometer. Its contrasted blue backlight lets you see the temperature quickly and clearly with no confusion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!