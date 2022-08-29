Add the meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug to your patio at new low of $22 (Reg. $33)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross

Meross Ecommerce (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $21.95 at checkout with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $33, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This outdoor smart plug is perfect for upgrading your patio as we head toward fall. With cooler weather (hopefully) on the horizon, you’re likely going to spend more time outside. Simply plug anything into it, like an outdoor light strip, and you’ll be able to use Alexa, Assistant, or even HomeKit with Siri to turn things on and off. Plus, you can schedule the individual plugs to turn on and off automatically. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $8 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that you can go with a name brand and get close to the same pricing as the budget-focused smart plug above. TP-Link has a 4-pack of its Kasa indoor smart plugs on sale for $35, which drops to just below $9 each and delivers a solid experience at $15 below its normal going rate. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

