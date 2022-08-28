Score four HomeKit-ready TP-Link Kasa smart plugs at $35 Amazon low (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now discounting a 4-pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa HomeKit Smart Plugs for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $50, a recent direct drop has been paired with the added coupon savings to mark a return to the all-time low at $15 off. This is only the second time it has sold for this low, as well. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

As notable as the lead deal is for those who want the latest and greatest, or just want to take advantage of HomeKit control, there are of course ways to get in on the smart plug game for less. A 4-pack of its standard offerings will only set you back $25 right now at Amazon, offering much of the same form-factor for 38% less. These won’t work with Siri nor will they monitor energy usage, but the support for Alexa and Assistant will be enough for many smart home owners.

Then don’t forget that you can save on a collection of Philips Hue light bulbsright now. Amazon is taking an extra 15% off an assortment of both Color and White Ambiance offerings, all of which arrive with Bluetooth and Zigbee support starting at $20.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

