OnePlus back to school sale delivers 10 Pro all-time lows from $720 (Save $179), much more

As part of the Back to school with Android Days savings event, Amazon is now discounting the latest OnePlus smartphones, earbuds, and accessories to all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Live through the start of next month, the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone leads the way with a drop down to $719.99. Typically fetching $899, this is a grand total of $179 off, matching the all-time low set once before back in May, and is $60 under our previous mentions. The elevated 256GB model is also down to $779.99 from its usual $970 price and marking a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for other highlights from the OnePlus back to school sale.

OnePlus school sale kicks off

As far as more affordable handsets that are every bit the latest from the company, the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G is also on sale today. Now marked down for the very first time, the recent debut just launched back in June and is now priced at $259.99. Normally selling for $300, this $40 discount is the best we’ve seen to date and provides the affordable smartphone for even less. Centered around a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, the Nord N20 5G also sports 128GB of onboard storage to match the 6GB of RAM, as well as the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Its 4500mAh battery is only improved by the 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Headlining the accessory side of the savings today, the OnePlus Buds Pro now rest at $99.99 in two different styles. Normally fetching $150, these are down to the lowest price to date at $10 below our previous mention and marking a return to the Prime Day price we saw briefly earlier in the summer.

OnePlus Buds Pro are the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Then just be sure to shop the entire OnePlus sale right here. The Back to school with Android Days event will be live through the entire week, and you can check out some of the other savings up for grabs over in our Android guide.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

