Organize screws, nails, and other small parts with this 42-drawer storage container at $30

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 42-drawer Plastic Storage Container for $29.95 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This organizer is the perfect way to keep your screws, nails, and other small parts under control in the shop. It can be placed on any surface and there’s even keyholes on the back so you can mount it to a wall as well. There are six large and 36 small bins in total, which combine to give you 42 different options for storing various small parts. I have a similar system to this in my shop and use it to keep screws and other things easy to access. Plus, when you need to work on a project, just pull the drawer completely out and take it with you. Keep reading for more.

Step down to Akro-Mils 16-drawer plastic parts storage container to save some cash. Coming in at $25, it’s only $5 below the larger model from Stalwart above, but it takes up a much smaller space in your garage, shop, or office. With 16 drawers, all of which are small, you’ll still be able to keep screws and other components nicely organized without taking as much room.

Open packages of screws and bolts with ease when you pick up one of the Slice box cutters that are on sale today. The deals start at just $7 Prime shipped and 30% off is available in savings. These knives feature ceramic safety blades and make opening boxes a breeze.

Stalwart Storage Container features:

Constructed from durable polypropylene, these storage drawers are made to last, and difficult to damage or break. The strong, see-through clear plastic drawers feature finger grip drawer pulls for easy opening. The storage organizer is portable and can be placed on any desk, table, or work surface. The sturdy plastic frame features keyholes on the back for convenient wall mounting in a closet, in a classroom, workshop, or shed.

