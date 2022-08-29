Slice Box Cutters with ceramic safety blades now start from just $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Slice Box Cutter for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $19, this is a solid 30% off the going rate, among the best prices we have tracked, and about $0.50 below our previous mention. Featuring a zirconium oxide ceramic blade that is non-conductive, anti-magnetic, “never rusts, [and is] chemically inert,” this is a product designed for safety. It is headlined by its auto-retractable blade that remains sheathed until you physically hold down the rubberized slide button and is specifically designed for cutting through corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, and more. It also lasts “as long as 20 metal blades,” according to Slice. More details and Slice deals below from $7.

Amazon is also offering a 30% on-page coupon on the Slice Manual Carton Cutter at $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is regularly $10 and delivers a more traditional form factor with a slide-out safety blade that “might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe.” It designed for boxboard, cardboard, tape, clamshell and flexible plastics.

If you’re looking for more of an EDC-worthy solution, check out the ongoing deal on the Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool. This is a far more versatile solution that ships with a lifetime guarantee, a Swiss-made stainless steel construction, and houses a series of tools including everything from scissors and a knife to flathead and Philips screwdrivers, a bottle opener, and more. Get a closer look while it is still marked down right here.

Slice Box Cutter features:

3-Position Manual Slider Button allows blade to stay locked in 3 positions (Fully extended blade, semi-protruding blade, Fully hidden blade)

Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades

1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)

Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2″ – designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc

