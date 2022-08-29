Tested: Is mophie’s new fabric-wrapped 45W 20,000mAh powerstation pro worth the price?

Earlier this month mophie launched its latest lineup of power and charging gear headlined by the new powerstation pro. The new high-end charging solution boasts some relatively impressive specs with the ability to carry an entire work day’s worth of extra charge for your MacBook and an additional 72 hours for an Apple handset. A notable fabric exterior is joined by a pair of USB-C ports and up to 45W of charging juice, but is it worth the $150 price of entry? Head below for our mophie powerstation pro review in the latest edition of Tested with 9to5Toys.

Hands-on with the new mophie powerstation pro

The new mophie powerstation pro is a solid brick of portable power wrapped in what the brand refers to as “a premium fabric finish.” It measures out at 7.7 inches in length by 0.9 in thickness with 2.7 inches in width. It’s small enough to lug around in your bag but not something you’re going to be sticking in a pocket. This is almost certainly because of the sizable battery it houses.

It carries a 20,000mAh internal battery that delivers up to 45W Fast Charge capabilities, which is shared across a pair of USB-C ports. One of the ports doubles as the input jack to charge it back up and can, otherwise, be used to charge up a second device, with the first device up to 25W and the second at up to 20W.

The powerstation pro from mophie offers the fast charging, portable power Apple enthusiasts rely on. It delivers up to 45W of fast-charging power to your iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more. Charge two devices at once using the dual USB-C PD ports. The lightweight powerstation pro looks as sleek as your Apple your devices. Slip it in your bag so you’ve got extra portable power, wherever the day takes you.

Alongside the four-light LED power indicator that showcases the charging status and the remaining battery life, mophie claims it will deliver an extra 8 hours of battery life to a MacBook Pro and up to 72 hours to an iPhone 13 – both numbers do, however, come by way of ideal conditions with a fully charged new mophie powerstation pro and both devices in airplane mode, according to its internal testing data.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Contains 20,000mAh internal battery

Dual USB-C PD port device charging

Fabric-wrapped exterior

Up to 45W Fast Charge

Included charging cable (USB-C to USB-C)

9to5Toys’ Take

Much like a laptop, tablet, or smartphone from Apple, you’re paying a premium for the mophie powerstation pro’s fabric wrapping and solid build quality. It might be a touch bulky – the 1 pound of weight, for some reason, feels a bit heavier in my hands than it might sound – but that also gives off a hefty robust quality that makes it feel quite well built. And the aforementioned fabric treatment – which is like a tightly woven charcoal-colored texture – really shines here as one of the standout features behind the actually functionality you’re investing in. It adds a bit of grip but is still quite soft to the touch and looks fantastic.

Quick powerstation pro speed test

Let’s quickly take a look at a real-world speed test – a sort of typical situation for juicing your phone back up on the go, on vacation, or something along those lines. No special circumstances here, airplane mode or otherwise – just your typical power-up while still using the device minimally for checking the odd text. In our test, its 45W USB-C port charged an iPhone 13 from 29% battery life to roughly 92% in about 30 minutes and then slowed down somewhat for the remaining 8%. So nothing overly special here but mostly on par with other devices I have around the office.

The mophie powerstation pro certainly isn’t the most affordable option in its class. There are plenty of 20,000mAh power banks and batteries you can throw in your bag for less, but many of those, like its previous generation XXL model, are limited to 18W output over a single USB-C port much like some of the Anker PowerCore 20K series devices. Something like this RAVPower PD Pioneer with an up to 60W output ships for $90 right now but it doesn’t come with quite as premium of a look as the powerstation pro if you ask me.

In the end, if you’re looking for a solid reliable 20,000mAh of power to carry around on vacations, road trips, or for a well-equipped day away from an outlet, the mophie powerstation pro features capable specs and, most notably here, looks particularly nice doing it. This model is easily one of the more attractive options I’ve had the pleasure of using and, while the price is a bit steep and will likely remain so on the Apple Store, you can get it for less right now directly from mophie. Regularly $150, the ZAGG pre-Labor Day event will see it drop to a much more digestible $112.46 – and we will almost certainly see more price drops in the future.

