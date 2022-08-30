Amazon launches WD and SanDisk storage Gold Box with hard drives, SSDs, more from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage. Shipping is free across the board this time around, with prices kicking off at just $16.99. Packed with everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, today’s sale provides just about all of the notable ways to upgrade your storage setup without having to pay anywhere close to full price. While you can shop everything right here, we’ve outlined some of our top picks down below.

Amazon storage Gold Box top picks:

Update: Amazon is now offering new all-time low pricing on the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives at $89.99 and $149.99 shipped. Regularly $130 and $200 respectively, these are the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at up to 2000MB/s, built-in LED lighting, and a “premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection.”

Just don’t forget that all of the price cuts are only going to be live through the end of the day. So if you’re putting together the specs on a new NAS system, want to upgrade the internal SSD on your PC, or just need some extra storage for Time Machine backups, best to lock in your offer sooner than later while deals start from $17. Or at the very least before the day comes to a close and you’re stuck paying full price again.

WD 8TB Elements Desktop Drive features:

The compact design offers a capacity of 8TB, making WD Elements desktop storage the ideal solution for easy, add-on storage of all your important photos, music, videos, and files. When your internal hard drive is almost full, your system slows down. Don’t delete files. Free up space on your internal hard drive by transferring files to your WD Elements desktop storage and get your computer moving again. 

