Apple discounts just-released movies to $10 or less alongside latest $1 HD rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. This time around putting new releases in the spotlight, you’ll find a collection of ways to expand your digital library with any of the flicks you might have missed while in theaters. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of recently-released flicks. Including a wide range of titles that just recently hit theaters or were released on streaming services over the summer, you’ll find everything from the latest action flicks to video game adaptations and more all at $10 or less. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of On the Count of Three. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released horror flick starring Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Tiffany Haddish.

