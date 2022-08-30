COSORI’s 10-qt. family 14-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven returns to all-time low at $110 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
Reg. $130 $110

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart COSORI 14-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven for $109.98 shipped. This new release from the brand launched at $130 and is now back down to the all-time low for the first time. This is only the second solid price drop we have tracked thus far. A comparable 7-quart model sells for $160 directly from CORSAIR for perspective here. This model sports 14 cooking modes with a 10-quart family-sized capacity, double-rack baking, roasting, and built-in air fry action. Alongside a host of one-touch presets, it connects with the companion app on iOS or Android to deliver remote, hands-free control over cooking times, settings, over 1,000 recipe ideas, and Alexa voice command support. Head below for more details. 

While today’s lead deal is quite a competitive price for something with that kind of feature set, it is worth taking a look at the Chefman 6.3-quart Digital Air Fryer. This one brings some rotisserie hardware into the mix alongside its own set of presets and built-in air frying, just don’t expect to get the smartphone control. It sells for under $91.50 on Amazon right now. 

This morning also saw the Yummly magnetic leave-in Smart Meat Thermometer drop back down to its Amazon 2022 low. This is a price match for the Best Buy Deals of the Day listing so it will almost certainly only be around until tonight. Connected to your smart device of choice, this thermometer features an elegant setup that beams real-time cooking data to your smartphone for the perfect doneness levels and more. Get a closer look right here

COSORI 14-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven features:

  • 14 COOKING FUNCTIONS IN 1: 8 presets for specific foods plus 6 cooking methods including Toast, Roast, Bake, Keep Warm, and Dehydrate meet every cooking need at the touch of a button
  • FAST & DELICIOUS RESULTS: Rapid heat circulation technology cooks your food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven for less waiting and more enjoying
  • LARGE CAPACITY：This product has a large capacity of 10 quarts and is suitable for 6 to 8 people. Large capacity can better meet the dining needs of you and your family members
  • DISHWASHER-SAFE ACCESSORIES: With a nonstick basket and dishwasher-safe accessories, you can enjoy mess free cooking and an easy cleanup every time

