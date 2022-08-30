Yummly magnetic leave-in Smart Meat Thermometer now $75 for today only (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $75

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $129 and more like $100 these days at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only,  this offer is on par with the Amazon 2022 low and at the best we can find. There are certainly more affordable meat thermometers on the market, but not very many that are quite as elegant and feature-packed as Yummly. It comes along with a magnetic charging dock to complement the completely wireless setup with a leave-in stainless steel probe that “continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.” Alongside the real-time updates that are pushed directly to your smartphone with a 150-foot range, you’ll find a host of timers and alerts as well as recipe suggestions available as part of the companion app. While summer is coming to end, this model is great for the oven all year round as well as the grill. More details below. 

If the high-end design and smart feature set aren’t getting you excited here, dive into one of the more affordable models we mentioned above. This ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a notable example that comes in at a fraction of the price with an $11 Prime shipped listing on Amazon right now. 

Check out this 2022 low on Kizen’s digital instant-read meat thermometer, then head over to our home goods hub for more cooking deals. Amazon launched a wide-ranging Instant Pot sale yesterday starting from $78 including some of its latest models, Wi-Fi cookers, sous vide machines, electric Dutch ovens, and more. Browse through all of the deals in our roundup right here while the prices are still discounted. 

Yummly Smart Thermometer features:

  • Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.
  • Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.
  • Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.
  • Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.
  • Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

