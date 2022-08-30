CRAFTSMAN’s brushless 20V MAX impact driver hits best price in months at $89

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Brushless Impact Driver Kit for $89 shipped. Down from $123 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen for this kit at Amazon since April. As part of CRAFTSMAN’s 20V cordless system, this impact driver is perfect for those who are already in that ecosystem or looking to enter. It has a brushless motor that delivers “up to 30% more runtime and improved durability” over brushed alternatives. Also, the quick-release chuck makes it easy to change out bits. This impact driver can deliver 1,500-inch pounds of torque as well. Plus, it includes a battery and charger so you can get up and going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $59, which leaves an additional few bucks in your wallet. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No impact driving or CRAFTSMAN namesake here, so do keep that in mind when choosing to save a few bucks.

Add one of Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations to your DIY setup so you can power up if the lights go out. Right now we’re seeing some of the best prices so far this summer with deals starting at $200. Also, swing by our tools guide to find all the other ways you can outfit your DIY setup with new products as we find deals throughout the week.

